At 248, Pune city records second highest bird species sightings in Maha

While the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) carried out between February 14 and 17 this year saw enthusiastic participation from across India, Maharashtra ranked fourth in bird sighting with 418 out of the total 1,077 bird species recorded across the country. Whereas Pune city, with 248 bird species, recorded the second highest bird species sighting in Maharashtra. The highlight this year was the sighting of the rare European Honey Buzzard at Vetal Tekdi. The highlight this year was the sighting of the rare European Honey Buzzard at Vetal Tekdi. (HT PHOTO)

Ranjeet Rane, an active participant and also one of the coordinating members for this initiative in Pune, said, “This year, 3,672 checklists were submitted from Pune among which, 422 were hotspots where maximum birds were sighted. There is an interesting story behind each sighting. However, sighting the European Honey Buzzard at Vetal Tekdi was an emotional crescendo beyond words for me. Apart from that, the Peregrine Falcon from Kavadi Pat area, Steppe Eagle from Mahatma hill, Forest Wagtail from Ram-Mula River, and Bluethroat from the NDA Campus were some other unique sightings this year during the GBBC.”

The GBBC takes place every year usually over a four-day period in February. It allows participants to count the birds in various areas including their own surroundings as well as nearby public parks, hills, and nature reserves. This was the 12th year of this citizens’ science initiative and many bird lovers and Nature lovers participated in this activity. Bird walks were arranged at multiple locations, and citizens from various age groups contributed to this initiative.

Pune saw more than 200 birding enthusiasts participate in over 20 bird walks arranged between February 14 and 17. Birding hotspots such as Vetal Tekdi and the Ram-Mula Confluence which are under stress owing to multiple projects were among the most visited ones, said Rane.

As per the data, the highest number of bird species (114) were recorded at ARAI-Vetal Tekdi, followed by 104 at Bhigwan, 103 at Kumbhar gaon bird sanctuary, 97 at Mula river in Baner, and 95 at Kavadi Pat.

Initiative provides baseline data on bird species

In its 12th consecutive year, the GBBC provided significant baseline data of biodiversity in various areas across Pune.

This citizens’ science initiative helped bridge the data gap and also documented various bird species found in wetlands and urban forest areas of Pune city. The participants in this initiative have now expressed the need for a similar event to map plant, flower species and microorganisms in these places.