At 28.4°C, Pune sees season’s lowest max temp

Pune: After minimum or nighttime temperature, the city is now experiencing a significant drop in maximum or daytime temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, the maximum temperature in Pune city on Monday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest maximum temperature of the season so far. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius, also the lowest of the season to date. After minimum or nighttime temperature, Pune city is experiencing a significant drop in maximum or daytime temperature. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune city has been experiencing a fluctuation in temperature since the beginning of November. The minimum temperature in the city experiences a drop in temperature and the lowest minimum temperature earlier was recorded at 12.9 degrees (November 19). After that there was a gradual increase up to 13. 6 degrees Celsius on November 21 before it dropped to 12.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

A drop has also been experienced in maximum temperature from 30 degrees Celsius on November 23 to 28.4 degrees on November 25, which was 1.5 degrees below the normal level.

“Moisture depletion level and northern cool winds are impacting the weather conditions in Maharashtra and the temperature is likely to continue at lower level for the next five days,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD, Pune, adding that the city is likely to experience haze in early morning hours and the weather conditions are likely to be dry during this period.