At foundation day events, rival NCP factions rule out reunion

Pune: Leaders of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar — on Tuesday indicated that there is no immediate scope for a reunion between the two camps, as they marked the party’s 26th foundation day at separate events in Pune. Leaders of both NCP factions, led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday indicated that there is no immediate scope for reunion between the two camps. (HT FILE)

The statements came amid growing political buzz over a possible merger in the run-up to crucial local body elections in Maharashtra. In its May ruling, the Supreme Court directed the state government to conduct long-pending civic polls — including for 29 municipal corporations and several municipal councils — within four months. The elections are expected to take place by September.

At the NCP event in Pune’s Balewadi stadium, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar avoided giving a definitive answer on the merger issue, saying such decisions are taken by top leaders, not by party workers or junior leaders. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was more categorical. “There is no such proposal,” he said when asked about the possibility of the two factions coming together again.

Tatkare maintained that the decision to join the NDA was a collective one taken in the interest of the people. “It was not Ajit Pawar’s personal decision. From 2014, there were several moments when the (then united) party considered joining the BJP-led alliance, only to change its mind at the last minute. In 2023, we finally joined hands with the NDA for the welfare of the people, without compromising on our secular ideology,” he said.

Ajit also defended his faction’s decision to be part of the BJP-Shiv Sena government. “We are not saints who will stay in the opposition just to protest. We want to work for the people,” he said.

At the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) event at Balgandharva auditorium, party chief Sharad Pawar acknowledged that last year’s split had shaken the organisation but praised the workers who remained with the party. “We never imagined that the party would split, but it did. Still, you continued the work with determination,” he told them.

Without naming his nephew, he said, “Some people chose a different path and embraced another ideology. I do not want to dwell on it today, but the ones who stayed back did so because they believed in the party’s core values.”

Responding to questions about a possible reunion, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule sidestepped the issue. “I have not had the time to discuss internal matters with party leaders or even my own family over the past 15 days,” she said. Sule recently led a multi-party delegation to several countries following Operation Sindoor.

Sharad also cautioned against dwelling on who left and who stayed. “If we remain united and work for the common people, we will face no problems,” he said. He reiterated that the coming elections would bring a different outcome and signalled that the party was preparing to fight the local polls with renewed vigour.

While both parties played down the possibility of reuniting, insiders in both camps admit that the real test of strength will come during the civic polls, where they are expected to go head-to-head in several key urban centres.