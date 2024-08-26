ATMS not synchronising traffic signals properly: PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has pointed out issues with the Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS), especially traffic signal synchronisation. The PMC has noted that the ATMS does not synchronise traffic signals properly, particularly at night. In 2018, the PMC approved ₹ 102 crore for installing an automatic signal system at 125 intersections and ₹ 68.38 crore for maintenance over the subsequent five years. (HT PHOTO)

With the central government having decided to end the Smart City Mission, a key project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, by June 2023, the Pune Smart City Development Company Limited (PSCDCL) started writing letters to the PMC to take charge of various projects. Around 15 days ago, the PSCDCL wrote a letter to the PMC, asking the latter to take charge of the ATMS and pay annual operation and maintenance charges to the operating company.

At a meeting between the PMC and PSCDCL held on Wednesday, officials of the PMC electrical department alleged that the ATMS does not synchronise traffic signals properly. Furthermore, there are instances of signals remaining green even when no vehicles are present during night-time. Also, signals remain green for extended periods, causing further inefficiencies.

Manisha Shekatkar, chief engineer of the electrical department, said, “The handover process has started and we are conducting meetings on a regular basis. On Wednesday, we gave oral instructions to PSCDCL to rectify problems. We will now give a formal letter to the company at the next meeting.”

Chetan Sharma, PSCDCL official overseeing the implementation of ATMS, said, “The PMC has requested some documents and raised a few queries which will be resolved soon.”

In 2018, the PMC approved ₹102 crore for installing an automatic signal system at 125 intersections and ₹68.38 crore for maintenance over the subsequent five years. The PSCDCL was made responsible for implementing the project which it completed in February 2024. The company installed the ATMS at 125 intersections. The ATMS is now fully operational, and the O&M period has started from April this year. As per the agreement, PSCDCL will operate and maintain the project for five years.

Currently, Pune is grappling with traffic jams exacerbated by the rain and pothole-ridden roads. The ATMS was expected to manage traffic signals based on real-time traffic flow at intersections using cameras to monitor and control traffic but the system has not made any visible impact.