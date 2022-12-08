Attempt to murder case against four for attacking minor, three others in Pune

The Kondhwa Police have booked four people with attempted murder after they physically assaulted three youths with an axe and iron rods inside the upscale Brahma Majestic Society on NIBM road on Sunday evening.

The incident spread shockwaves across the area with residents expressing fear due to the tormenting episode. The accused, identified as Zaid Bagwan, Avez Bagwan and Ishaque Bagwan have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307(Attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The untoward incident took place between 7 and 7.30 pm on Sunday near B7 wings in which Jainuddin Shaikh, Imran Mujawar, Mohsin Patel and a minor were injured, police informed.

Shaikh and Patel were critically injured and required fifteen stitches. They have been admitted to the ICU for further treatment. In this regard, Shaikh has lodged an FIR against the perpetrators.

“On December 4 at around 7.15 p.m., Shaikh received a call from his cousin Saud Mujawar, who informed him that he was being assaulted by two people. When Shaikh arrived, he found a large crowd and asked Zaid Bagwan what had happened. Bagwan and three others were enraged by his intervention and attacked Shaikh with a sharp object. When he called for help, his acquaintance Mohsin Patel came forward to assist, urging the attackers to stop the assault and offering dispute resolution through dialogue, according to the FIR.

Police further informed that the accused refused to budge and hit Shaikh on the head, injuring him and causing him to bleed profusely. In addition, the accused also assaulted Saud’s friend Imran Mujawar on the head.

API Rajesh Usgaonkar who lodged the case said, “The attack has taken place over a petty reason of riding a bike. We have lodged a case under relevant IPC sections and further investigation into the case is on.”

No arrest has been made so far, while parents and relatives of the victims have demanded the swift arrest of the accused.