Attempted ATM theft foiled in Dehu Road, two held 

An attempted ATM robbery in the Dehu Road area was thwarted in the early hours of Tuesday after a team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police intercepted and arrested two accused. By that, the police claimed to have busted an interstate ATM theft gang, officials said. The accused have been identified as Mustafa Mobin Khan and Mustakim Mobim Khan, both residents of Nuh district in Haryana. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Mustafa Mobin Khan and Mustakim Mobim Khan, both residents of Nuh district in Haryana. Police also booked their associates who escaped from the spot by car including Yusuf Khan, Varis Khan and brother of Yusuf, Azad Khan. Police investigation revealed that Yusuf Khan is a gang leader, who operates a gang from Haryana and is involved in many bank ATM robberies reported in many states across the country.

During night patrolling police constable Samadhan Patavkar and Kiran Patil noticed a suspicious car and when they were approaching the car, the accused escaped from the spot towards Alandi. At a nearby ATM, police noticed suspicious activities. Immediately, the police informed the seniors.

When police opened the shutter of the ATM, they found two individuals trying to break the ATM by using a gas cutter. They abused the police and threw stones at the constables. However, the police overpowered them with the help of locals.

Vikram Bansode, SPI at Dehu Road Police station said, “Accused were part of an ATM theft gang operating in various parts of the state including Maharashtra.’’

Police have recovered tools used in the crime, including a gas cutter, iron rods, and other equipment. A case has been filed at Dehu Road police station under BNS sections 310(2), 312, 132.