Audi drags 23-year-old motorcyclist over 3 km in Chinchwad; 3 arrested

Pune: An Audi car allegedly dragged a 23-year-old motorcyclist for over three kilometres in Chinchwad, officials said on Tuesday. The complainant Zakeria Mathew sustained injuries in the incident that took place near the KTM showroom in Akurdi around 9.40 pm on Sunday. A video grab shows the motorcyclist on the bonnet of the Audi. The car allegedly dragged the 23-year-old for over three kilometres in Chinchwad on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday (HT)

The suspects, identified as Kamlesh alias Ashok Patil, 23, from Bijalinagar, Chinchwad, who was reportedly in the driver’s seat; Hemant Chandrakant Mhalaskar alias Sonya Mhalaskar, 26, from Talegaon Dabhade; and Prathamesh Pushkal Darade, 22, from Walhekarwadi, a mechanical engineering student, have been arrested. The car is owned by Darade’s brother.

According to the police, Mathew was riding a bike with his friend Aniket as pillion when the car, driven by Kamlesh, rear-ended their two-wheeler. When Mathew confronted the driver, a heated argument ensued. Police officials said the accused verbally abused and physically assaulted Mathew and his friend.

The situation escalated when Kamlesh, who was behind the wheels with the two other accused and an unidentified female co-passenger, allegedly tried to run over Mathew, who miraculously survived by clinging to the car’s bonnet. The car dragged Mathew from Akurdi Railway Station’s Sambhaji Chowk to Mangal Medical in Bijalinagar—over three kilometres—before stopping to drop off the female passenger.

Mathew said, “A speeding Audi hit my motorcycle from behind. All occupants in the car were under the influence of alcohol. When I asked them to drive carefully, they abused and assaulted me. They tried to knock me down, but I managed to cling to the car’s bonnet and was dragged for over 3-4 kilometres.”

Following Mathew’s complaint filed on Monday, the police have arrested the three accused.

Shatrughna Mali, inspector, Nigdi Police Station, said, “Based on the victim’s complaint, we analysed CCTV footages from the crime area, identified the accused, and arrested them.”

Police said the blood samples of the accused have been sent to laboratory to ascertain if the Audi driver and others had consumed alcohol. “Preliminary evidence suggests they consumed alcohol, but we are awaiting test results for confirmation,” said the investigating officer.

The police custody of two accused has been secured, while Prathamesh has been sent to magistrate custody.

Nigdi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 109, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).