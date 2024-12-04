Aundh Hospital in appalling condition despite mechanised cleaning

Despite the state government appointing a new agency for mechanised cleaning and spending crores of rupees, the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) remains in a deplorable condition causing hardship to patients, especially women, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kone visited the hospital on Wednesday with AAP co-workers Priya Jadhav, Priti Nikalje and Ganesha Netke among others. (HT PHOTO)

Workers of the AAP met hospital authorities on Wednesday and raised these concerns. They found cleanliness and hygiene at ADH – considered a beacon of hope for underprivileged patients – highly compromised. The hospital’s facilities including toilets and patients’ wards are unhygienic to the point of being unusable.

While the state health department chose private forms of mechanised cleaning for the ADH a couple of months ago, and pays ₹83.80 per square metre for cleaning and maintenance of the indoor (constructed) area and ₹11.19 per square metre for the outdoor (non-constructed) area, excluding GST, the contractor has only employed seven persons as cleaning staff, said Sanjay Kone of the AAP.

“The staff only work from 7 am to 3 pm, leaving the hospital unattended for the rest of the day. The condition of the hospital is bad and the condition of Regional Mental Hospital is similar. Interestingly, the cleaning staff at both hospitals belong to the same contractor,” said Kone.

The group met the hospital administration and raised their concerns. The superintendent assured action, including warning the contractor and employing more cleaning staff. However, AAP has warned of protests if the conditions do not improve.

An unnamed female visitor said, “The facilities at the hospital are good and the staff and doctors are good but the hospital is in bad shape. The washrooms are dirty and the wards are also shabby. We need cleanliness at the hospital.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, Pune district and head of ADH, said, “The agency appointed for the cleaning work is new and the hygiene is compromised. A show cause notice will be issued to the agency and further action will be taken after its response is received.”