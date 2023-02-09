Authorities start work on new complex next to Pune airport

The airport authorities have started constructing a complex next to Lohegaon airport. The complex will be occupied by defence offices as they have allocated land to airport authorities where new roads for airport connectivity will be built. The construction work started last week, said officials.

“The complex is constructed so the shops and offices which we had to demolish for making new road network will be relocated in this building,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

The airport has received 13-acre land from the defence. The establishments on the defence land will be also shifted to the newly constructed building.

“The work is in the initial stages and all the details will be out in a few days,” said an official from the airport.

On March 8, 2022, the Ministry of Defence approved the transfer of land which belonged to the Indian Air Force where airport authorities are making international and domestic cargo.

“The Pune airport’s cargo complex is likely to be ready by March 31. Currently, there are no obstacles in the way of the work,” said Dhoke.