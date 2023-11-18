Autorickshaw driver arrested under POCSO charges

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver from the Kale Padal in Pune has been arrested by the Hadapsar police under charges of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused, Rajendra Maruti Patil has been arrested for allegedly being involved in sexual harassment of a seven-year-old girl. After the complaint, Hadapsar police initiated a probe and arrested the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said that the victim’s mother was working in a school where the victim was also studying in class two. For the daily commute, they hired Patil, who used to pick them up from home and drop them off daily.

On Tuesday, when the victim was alone in the autorickshaw, Patil allegedly molested her. On the same day, at around 5 pm when the victim was in the parking area of her residence, the accused lured the victim over a chocolate and molested and sexually assaulted her.

Pravin Abadagiri, police sub-inspector (SPI) at Hadapsar police station said, “After the act, the accused threatened the victim not to reveal the incident to anybody. But later somehow her parents noticed the wrongdoings and approached the police station.”

After the complaint, Hadapsar police initiated a probe and arrested the accused.

A case was registered at Hadapsar police station on November 17 under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (Sexual harassment), 354(Stalking), and sections 8,10,12 of the POCSO act and further investigation is underway.