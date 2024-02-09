AWB committee visits Pune to verify stray dog mismanagement allegations against NGO

PUNE: Considering the seriousness of complaints received by the central and state authorities regarding irregularities and inhuman practices in handling stray dogs by Universal Animal Welfare Society (UAWS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) appointed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for sterilisation of stray dogs in Pune city, a central committee under the Animal Welfare Board (AWB) visited Pune on Wednesday to verify the charges against the NGO. Following complaints in handling stray dogs related to NGO UAWS, central committee under AWB visited Pune. (HT)

Ankush Parihar, deputy commissioner, District Animal Husbandry Department, Pune, said, “The District Society for Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals (SPCA) received the complaint about irregularities on January 17. On the very same day, we issued a letter to both the PMC and the concerned NGO and asked them to submit their response. Meanwhile, the complaint was also registered with the central authority and the authority confirmed their visit to the NGO for inspection. The SPCA officials also visited the NGO office for the inspection.”

On January 17, a group of animal lovers registered a complaint through email against UAWS. The complaint mentioned that multiple instances have come to light wherein the NGO has engaged in illegal relocation of community dogs under the pretext of Animal Birth Control (ABC). Despite numerous follow-ups and complaints, the organisation has consistently failed to provide details about the dogs once they are picked up. Furthermore, it has been observed that the trip sheet, a crucial document for tracking the welfare of animals during transportation, is not being followed. Additionally, caretakers are not asked to provide their signatures during pick-up and drop-off, leading to a lack of accountability. In light of the irregularities and potential violations of animal welfare standards, the group demanded that the AWB of India carry out a thorough investigation in this regard. Subsequently, a central committee under the AWB, which is a central government authority, visited Pune to check the veracity of the allegations against UAWS and inspect the work underway in terms of animal welfare and safety.

Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent of the PMC, said, “Although it’s a part of their routine visit, the committee visited the organisation’s office today and checked the required details. As of now, we do not have any remarks; we will be receiving them after some time as an inspection report.”

The committee also visited various animal welfare organisations in Mumbai, and compared to them, they were quite satisfied with the work done in Pune. The committee also gave a positive comment on this, Funde said.

Meanwhile, the district SPCA highlighted that the number of complaints regarding stray dogs has increased in Pune. The society has received multiple complaints across the city about unauthorised feeding spots, mistreatment of stray dogs, an increase in the stray dog menace, etc. The society receives at least six to seven complaints every week about dog issues. “We tried to address them as per the standard procedures. However, we have also observed that many a time, these complaints are made falsely,” said Parihar.