AWWA, Southern Command to hold literary festival

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2023 10:40 PM IST

The Southern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will hold a literary festival Abhivyakti Season 3 at Rajendra Sinhji Institute from October 27 to October 29.

Interactive sessions, panel discussions, interviews, workshops and book launch will be held at the three-day festival. (HT PHOTO)

Archana Pande, president, AWWA will open the third season of the festival after its first and second events were held at New Delhi (2021) and Jaipur (2022) respectively.

“The festival celebrates and recognises the strength, resilience and contribution of army wives, widows and dependents highlighting their contribution and sacrifices,” Pande said.

Interactive sessions, panel discussions, interviews, workshops and book launch will be held at the three-day festival. Padma Shri Lila Poonawalla, actor Anupam Kher, Padma Bhushan and media personality Rajat Sharma, journalist Nitin Gokhale and author Chetan Bhagat will attend the event.

