Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Ayush Komkar murder case: 2 accused remanded to police custody till Sept 22

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:24 am IST

Khatke also told the court that police need to interrogate the accused more to find out the actual motive behind the murder

A special court on Friday remanded the two arrested accused in the Ayush Komkar murder case to police custody till September 22. The duo - Yash Patil, 19, and Amit Patole, 19 - were produced by police in the special court, where investigating officer Shankar Khatke requested extension of police custody in order to find the firearms used in the crime and the whereabouts of the other accused involved in the case. Khatke also told the court that police need to interrogate the accused more to find out the actual motive behind the murder.

Police further arrested Bandu Andekar and six others on Tuesday and invoked MCOCA against them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police further arrested Bandu Andekar and six others on Tuesday and invoked MCOCA against them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On September 5, Ayush Komkar, 18, was gunned down at the parking lot of his housing society in Nana Peth. Police arrested Aman Pathan and Yash Patil the next day for involvement in the crime. Police further arrested Bandu Andekar and six others on Tuesday and invoked MCOCA against them.

News / Cities / Pune / Ayush Komkar murder case: 2 accused remanded to police custody till Sept 22
