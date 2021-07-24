Bad weather hit rescue operations in Maha

Taliye (Raigad): The hope of finding survivors in Maharashtra’s Taliye, and Satara’s Mirgaon, Dhokawale and Ambheghar is fading away as heavy rainfall continued to stall rescue operations for the third consecutive day. Till Saturday evening, a joint team of residents, the police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered at least 71 bodies — 47 in Taliye, 13 in Satara and 11 in Ratnagiri, while around 56 people still missing.

Satara district collector Shekhar Singh said heavy rain and high flow of water gushing through nearby hills have hampered rescue operations. In Taliye, a local resident said loose mud, bad weather and difficult terrain have prevented NDRF’s efforts to resuming digging for search and rescue.

At Taliye, Sandhya Malusare, who lost her mother, father, and six other relatives, said she survived since she lives in a neighbouring village. “This is the biggest tragedy of my life and I have lost many of my family members... the administration is very slow in carrying out the rescue and search operations.”

Mahendra Pol, a local resident, said people do not have the wherewithal to carry out evacuation, search and rescue operations. “Fortunately, my family members were saved...but others were unlucky. Yesterday (Friday) and the day before (Thursday), there was a slow rescue process while today (Saturday) it has not even started properly.”

The locals said they have been left to fend for themselves. “Even police are helpless, and many villagers are missing. The government is not sensitive. Police are not visiting the spot. The rescue operation has been delayed. Whatever bodies have been recovered was due to the efforts of locals,” said a resident.

The NDRF said they were facing issues related to access and logistics. “...three teams of 25 persons are carrying out search operations. ...the area is waterlogged and very remote. Approach and access to the village are tough and difficult. It is a mud hillock and since we are working, there is a risk of the mudslide. So, we are working very carefully to avoid another tragedy,” said NDRF commandant Anupam Shrivastava.

Collector Nidhi Choudhari said the additional collector, three tehsildars and NDRF is carrying out operations at the spot. “It involves a tough terrain as it (the village) is surrounded by valleys from both sides. The road to the village was washed away. It is nature’s fury and unimaginable for us. There were access issues yesterday (Friday) and we had to clear the landslide debris to reach the village. The challenge is that we have to trace the bodies.”

Choudhari said the district has nine extremely landslide-prone and 80 mild landslide villages. “This village (Taliye) is not among them. We have conducted the geological survey of the district and the village does figure on the landslide-prone village. We conduct studies to find out the vulnerable villages and plan accordingly to make life safe for the villagers as part of our disaster management preparedness.”

The opposition parties have also criticised the government over the slow rescue operation. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar said around 40-50 persons are still missing, and the administration has failed to respond to the situation. “Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity are hampering the operations in the village. The tragedy must be viewed seriously by the state and the administration must ensure timely relief and evacuation of the victims.”