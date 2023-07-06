Bakoria transferred from PMPML, Sachindra Singh is new CMD

PUNE: Like most of his predecessors, IAS officer Om Prakash Bakoria has been transferred before the completion of his tenure as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Sachindra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new CMD of PMPML; he has taken charge on Thursday. Sachindra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the new CMD of PMPML. He has taken charge on Thursday. (HT)

Except for former officer R N Joshi, none of Bakoria’s forerunners have completed their tenure as CMD of PMPML and have been transferred within a year of being appointed as such.

A senior IAS officer on condition of anonymity said, “We should not blame only the state government for this. Most IAS officers themselves ask to be transferred from PMPML. Some even use the post to stay in Pune before getting a key posting. Some officers who want to do good work in public transport are the exception but then the politicians ask for them to be transferred.”

Raising his voice against Bakoria’s transfer, civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “It is sad that the state government is not allowing officers to work in the PMPML. Even though officers ask for transfers, it is the government which needs to take a call on the same. Whenever a new officer is appointed, he takes the first few months just to understand the issues of the organisation.”

Bureaucratic reshuffle

Om Prakash Bakoria transferred as commissioner social welfare, Pune

Sachindra Pratap Singh appointed as chairman and managing director, PMPML

Prashant Narnaware appointed as commissioner, women and child welfare