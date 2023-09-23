News / Cities / Pune News / Bank loan agent booked for duping a man of 13.21 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 23, 2023 12:07 AM IST

In a case of financial fraud, a bank loan agent has been booked for allegedly duping a 33-year-old man of ₹13.21 lakh by using the latter’s documents to secure loans

Pune: In a case of financial fraud, a bank loan agent has been booked for allegedly duping a 33-year-old man of 13.21 lakh by using the latter’s documents to secure loans. The incident took place on May 17, 2023 at Mahalunge in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police complaint, Amol needed a loan of ₹1.5 lakh, but the accused, Amol Ashok Koli, 28, from Dhayari, used the complainant's documents to get loans of ₹5.85 lakh and ₹7.36 lakh from two other banks.
According to the police complaint, Amol needed a loan of 1.5 lakh, but the accused, Amol Ashok Koli, 28, from Dhayari, used the complainant’s documents to get loans of 5.85 lakh and 7.36 lakh from two other banks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Amol Ashok Nikhare of Kharabwadi in Khed registered a police complaint on Thursday.

According to the police complaint, Amol needed a loan of 1.5 lakh, but the accused, Amol Ashok Koli, 28, from Dhayari, used the complainant’s documents to get loans of 5.85 lakh and 7.36 lakh from two other banks.

When the complainant received messages from the banks of loans amounting to 13.21 lakh, he approached the accused and told him to return the cheque of excess loan amount to the bank. However, the accused deposited the cheque in his friend’s account.

Data Jadhav, sub-inspector, Mahalunge Police Station, said, “We have initiated investigation and will nab the culprit soon.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 420, 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code.

