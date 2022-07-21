Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line
PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. Currently, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, a joint-venture of the government of Maharashtra and the ministry of railways, is implementing this project in a bid to reduce the travelling time between Pune and Nashik.
In his letter submitted to the railway minister, Bapat said, “The proposed rail line will start from Pune railway station and will end at Nashik railway station. The central railway (CR) has already approved the project and the ministry of railways has approved the project on a cost-sharing basis. The project is also appreciated by the NITI Aayog, ministry of finance in the expanded board meeting held on April 28, 2022. Currently, the proposal is with the cabinet committee of economic affairs (CCEA) for approval. Hopefully, approval of the project is expected soon.”
“There is no such direct route to travel from Pune to Nashik. It takes six hours or more to travel. To reduce the travel time, the railway ministry has decided to implement the semi-high speed concept. I will be thankful to you if you kindly forward the cabinet note for further processing the proposal on a priority basis at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) level. I also request your good self to place the project on fast track after approval from the CCEA so that the project can be completed within the time scheduled period,” Bapat said.
The project is important for lakhs of people who regularly travel between both cities as it currently takes around six hours by road to travel. And if this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time. “We are glad that MP Bapat has sent a letter to the central railway minister and hope that this project completes soon, as it takes hours to travel by road and there is traffic congestion at various spots on the way,” said Shreyas Rathi, a resident from Nashik who is currently working in Pune.
-
Organ transplants: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic awaits DHS nod for new committee
Even after a month of getting an approval to form the organ transplant committee, city-based Ruby Hall Clinic awaits final okay for committee members from the directorate of health services. According to the hospital authorities, many critical patients in need of organ transplants are being transferred to other hospitals. Legal advisor, Manjush Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the names of the new committee were forwarded to DHS.
-
NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
-
Class 12 student jumps into canal in Muzaffarnagar after tiff with family, untraceable
A 19-year-old school girl jumped into Ganga Canal on the outskirts of Bhopa town in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after having a quarrel with her family members, police said. The girl, a student of class 12 in Morna town of Muzaffarnagar, is feared drowned as the police were not able to find the body till Thursday evening, circle officer of Bhopa area Girija Shankar said.
-
Nightmarish ride for motorists using Kalwa Bridge in Thane
With work on the new Kalwa Bridge still under way, the one-minute stretch of the second Kalwa Bridge, a major link between Thane and Navi Mumbai, and further to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, now takes one hour to cross. Kalwa residents and office goers commuting between Thane and Navi Mumbai have to face a nightmare every day on this stretch.
-
No need to be happy about clean chit, Kunwar Vijay on sacrilege SIT report
Days after the Punjab government released the final report of the special investigation team into the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, which ruled out any political link, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Thursday said “no one needs to be happy” about the clean chit as the case of post-sacrilege police firing incidents is still pending in court.
