Barhate’s son arrested after wife remanded to police custody

The son of RTI-activist-at-large Ravindra Barhate, Mayur Barhate (21) was arrested by Pune police crime branch on Thursday. The arrest was made hours after Barhate’s wife Sangita Barhate and one other person was remanded to five days in police custody.

The man arrested along with Sangita Barhate was identified as Pitambar Dhivar, according to the police.

They have all been arrested in a case registered at Hadapsar police station against Barhate and a group of people, including a dismissed Constable and a journalist, who have at least 10 other cases against them.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in this case and two other cases against the gang.

The RTI activist, the alleged head of the gang, used the information gained from RTI to blackmail land owners into handing over their land.

The police have identified property worth crores that was grabbed by this gang.