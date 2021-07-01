Home / Cities / Pune News / Barhate’s son arrested after wife remanded to police custody
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Barhate’s son arrested after wife remanded to police custody

The son of RTI-activist-at-large Ravindra Barhate, Mayur Barhate (21) was arrested by Pune police crime branch on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST

The son of RTI-activist-at-large Ravindra Barhate, Mayur Barhate (21) was arrested by Pune police crime branch on Thursday. The arrest was made hours after Barhate’s wife Sangita Barhate and one other person was remanded to five days in police custody.

The man arrested along with Sangita Barhate was identified as Pitambar Dhivar, according to the police.

They have all been arrested in a case registered at Hadapsar police station against Barhate and a group of people, including a dismissed Constable and a journalist, who have at least 10 other cases against them.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in this case and two other cases against the gang.

The RTI activist, the alleged head of the gang, used the information gained from RTI to blackmail land owners into handing over their land.

The police have identified property worth crores that was grabbed by this gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.