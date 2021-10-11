Home / Cities / Pune News / Beed police arrest addl collector N R Shelke in land scam
Beed police arrest addl collector N R Shelke in land scam

The Beed Police arrested additional collector N R Shelke from Aurangabad on Sunday, in connection with a multi-crore land scam in Chinchpur Ashti taluka of the district.
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 02:21 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Beed Police arrested additional collector N R Shelke from Aurangabad on Sunday, in connection with a multi-crore land scam in Chinchpur Ashti taluka of the district.

Shelke was earlier suspended from service on graft related charges. Besides Shelke, 15 others are accused in the case.

MLA Balasaheb Ajbe requested the state police to take strict action against the accused in the case, following which the arrest was made.

Shelke allegedly signed off land that belonged to the Waqf (property donated in charity held by a Muslim trust) in the name of a private individual.

Shelke was earlier arrested on graft charges when he was serving as district supply officer (DSO) in Beed.

