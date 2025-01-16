Beed remains on edge as Parli villagers observe bandh for second consecutive day

Pune: For the second consecutive day, the situation in Beed district, especially Parli tehsil and its surrounding areas, remained tense on Wednesday in the wake of a bandh call given by supporters of Walmik Karad alleging “discrimination” and “systematic targeting” of Vanjari community. For the second consecutive day, the situation in Beed district, especially Parli tehsil and its surrounding areas, remained tense on Wednesday in the wake of bandh call given by supporters of Walmik Karad. (HT FILE)

Following invocation of MCOCA charge against Karad, his supporters resorted to stone pelting and vandalism, including burning of tyres while the windshield of a state transport bus was smashed, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Parli residents observed a complete bandh with only essential shops allowed to remain open. Meanwhile, in Karad’s stronghold of Pangri, the village observed a complete shutdown early in the morning.

Five of Karad’s supporters climbed a mobile tower belonging to the BSNL company and demanded withdrawal of cases against their leader and alleged that he had been framed as part of a political conspiracy to stop the Vanjari community on its growth trajectory. Meanwhile, MLA Suresh Dhas alleged that Parli bandh pattern akin to “goondaism” was resorted to keep cities shutdown through sloganeering and violence.

According to Beed police, two attempts of self-immolation, sporadic incidents of tyre burning, stone pelting and forcing bandh were reported in Parli. “Some persons from Parli and neighbouring villagers were detained and later let off after issuing a warning. We are keeping a close watch on the situation which is under control. Adequate forces have been deployed to control law and order in the district,” said Navneet Kanwat, Beed superintendent of police (SP).

As Karad was taken to local court in Beed after CID invoked MCOCA against him, Karad’s supporters gathered in large numbers near the court premises as police deployment was also strengthened across the town. Mild tension prevailed for a while as Maratha supporters also gathered outside the court and shouted slogans, demanding strict punishment to Karad.

Earlier during the week, family members of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh had climbed an overhead water tank demanding application of MCOCA and murder related charges against Karad, a close aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde belonging to the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction. The murder has snowballed into a major issue with Munde’s opponents relentlessly attacking the minister demanding his resignation.