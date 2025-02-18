BEL bags order for 50,000 electronic fuzes to European nation

Pune: Pune-based defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has procured an order from a European country to supply 50,000 electronic fuzes, said GSN Murthy, general manager of its Pune unit, at a media meet on Monday. BEL has achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of its second assembly line for electronic fuzes at its Pune unit by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance (MGS), Indian Army on Monday. (HT)

“The country cannot be identified due to confidentiality clauses,” he said.

Electronic fuzes are used with artillery shells for safety during handling/storage/ transportation and to detonate the warhead as and when desired. BEL manufactures and supplies three types of electronic fuzes for three types of artillery guns — 105mm, 130mm and 155mm, in technical collaboration with Reshef Technologies, Israel.

The undertaking has achieved a significant milestone with the inauguration of its second assembly line for electronic fuzes at its Pune unit by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance (MGS), Indian Army on Monday.

In December 2023, the firm bagged a contract worth ₹4,522 crore for supply of 50 lakh electronic fuzes to the Indian Arm