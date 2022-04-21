Bharati Vidyapeeth still not part of Swargate-Katraj Metro despite state approval
That the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposing a Metro station at Bharati Vidyapeeth as part of the Swargate to Katraj underground Metro hasn’t been implemented has drawn the ire of the elected members.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave its nod for the Swargate to Katraj underground Metro but the metro has only three stations with no station between Padmavati and Katraj. When the PMC gave its nod to the proposal, most of the elected members demanded that there should be one more station either at Balaji nagar or near Bharati Vidyapeeth, the latter because there is maximum commuter footfall at Dhankawadi and the students’ population is sizeable at Bharati Vidyapeeth.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vishal Tambe said, “I was the first to demand a metro station between Padmavati and Katraj. Later, all corporators gave their nod to it and demanded the same. Even the mayor instructed that the same be incorporated in the proposal.”
“Maha-Metro officials had given an in-principle nod to the same and promised to make changes accordingly. But while sending the proposal to the state government, it did not become a part. Recently, I had submitted a letter to guardian minister Ajit Pawar and Pawar instructed the metro to make the necessary changes after carrying out a technical study,” Tambe said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) public relations officer Hemant Sonawane said, “The Maha-Metro is positively for it. If the proposal has been submitted to the state government, the Maha-Metro will carry out a technical study and if it is the citizens’ demand and it’s feasible, Maha-Metro will have no problem doing it. However, a technical study must be carried out first.”
Meanwhile, a PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “As there is a Shankar Maharaj flyover, there are lesser chances of having a station at Balaji nagar but it can be near the Bharati Vidyapeeth or some other nearby location. To get approvals earlier, the proposal went to the state government but the central government’s approval is still pending. If the Maha-Metro will complete the technical study, it will become part of it.”
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
