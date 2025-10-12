Bhide Bridge opens to traffic

Ahead of Diwali, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police opened the Bhide Bridge for traffic movement from Saturday. Ahead of Diwali, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police opened the Bhide Bridge for traffic movement from Saturday. (HT)

Civic activist Vivek Velenkar, on October 9, had written a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic in Pune Himmat Jadhav and demanded that the Bhide Bridge, located near Deccan, be opened for traffic. The bridge was closed due to the ongoing work on a pedestrian bridge to connect the metro station to the Narayan Peth area.

Velenkar said, “The bridge was closed from April 21 for traffic movement. It was expected that the pedestrian bridge work would be completed by mid-June. But it got extended till August 15.”

It was briefly opened for traffic during the Ganesh festival and again closed from September 9.

Velenkar said, “As the citizens are coming in large numbers for Diwali shopping, the traffic problem arises in the city. The move will give relief to citizens.”