Bhimashankar temple to remain closed for three months from January 9, except Mahashivratri

The Bhimashankar Temple will remain closed to devotees for three months starting January 9, 2026, to facilitate construction work and ensure the safety of visitors. However, the temple will be open for darshan during Mahashivratri from February 12 to 18, 2026, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi announced on Friday. The state government has approved a special development plan for the overall enhancement of Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. (HT FILE)

The closure is part of a plan by the Bhimashankar Devasthan Trust to build a new sabhamandap (hall) and a stairway approach. The construction aims to be completed in a planned, time-bound manner without compromising safety, said Dudi.

While the temple will be closed for general darshan, daily rituals, abhishek (ritual bath), and other religious ceremonies will continue as scheduled.

Development plan

The state government has approved a special development plan for the overall enhancement of Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The decision to temporarily close the temple, excluding Mahashivratri, follows consultations between the district administration, temple trust trustees, local shopkeepers, and Bhimashankar villagers during a joint meeting on December 23.

Officials noted that the closure is also tied to preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar. Drawing from the experience of the 2025 Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, the administration anticipates a large influx of pilgrims to Bhimashankar during the Kumbh period.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims and improve crowd management, priority is being given to completing essential infrastructure works, such as the sabhamandap, safe entry and exit systems, and other crowd control facilities.

Dudi emphasised that the development of the Bhimashankar Temple is crucial for the long-term safety and comfort of devotees.

“In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the temple trust has decided to temporarily close the temple to complete the work in a planned and timely manner. We request the cooperation of devotees and local citizens with the temple trust, district administration, police, and local authorities,” Dudi said.