Bibwewadi police arrest engineer for stealing debit cards
The Bibwewadi police have arrested a BTech engineer identified as Twinkle Arjun Arora in connection with stealing debit cards from a car in Pune and duping the victim of ₹4.11 lakh recently.
The police had lodged a case against an unidentified thief for stealing a Samsung tab and two debit cards from a car parked near Rajyog Lawns as one of the doors of the vehicle was left unlocked by the complainant who had gone to play a cricket tournament match in the nearby area.
The case was lodged under IPC 380 (theft).
The police during investigation found that the accused using the complainant’s bank cards bought two costly mobiles in Pune and had left for Haryana in a flight. The policemen obtained CCTV camera footage at the airport and traced his flight ticket number and using technical investigation reached his residence and took him into custody. The police recovered three costly handsets and two gold coins from his possession.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics