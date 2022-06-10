Home / Cities / Pune News / Bibwewadi police arrest engineer for stealing debit cards
pune news

Bibwewadi police arrest engineer for stealing debit cards

The police during investigation found that the accused using the complainant’s bank cards bought two costly mobiles and had left for Haryana in a flight
The Bibwewadi police have arrested a BTech engineer in connection with stealing debit cards from a car in Pune (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Bibwewadi police have arrested a BTech engineer in connection with stealing debit cards from a car in Pune (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Bibwewadi police have arrested a BTech engineer identified as Twinkle Arjun Arora in connection with stealing debit cards from a car in Pune and duping the victim of 4.11 lakh recently.

The police had lodged a case against an unidentified thief for stealing a Samsung tab and two debit cards from a car parked near Rajyog Lawns as one of the doors of the vehicle was left unlocked by the complainant who had gone to play a cricket tournament match in the nearby area.

The case was lodged under IPC 380 (theft).

The police during investigation found that the accused using the complainant’s bank cards bought two costly mobiles in Pune and had left for Haryana in a flight. The policemen obtained CCTV camera footage at the airport and traced his flight ticket number and using technical investigation reached his residence and took him into custody. The police recovered three costly handsets and two gold coins from his possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out