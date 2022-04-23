Bibwewadi Police arrest notorious criminal, aide arrested for murder
The Bibwewadi Police have nabbed a notorious criminal and his aide on charges of allegedly killing a man with an iron hammer leading to his death after a bitter dispute over not printing their photographs on hoardings erected on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated on April 14.
The police identified the deceased as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi. His friend Pandit Kantenvaru (30) lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Bibwewadi police station.
Based on the complaint, the goon identified as Nuruddin Nizamuddin Mulla ( 26) and Ravi Chavan have been arrested under IPC 307, 302, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code including sections 37(1)(4) of Maharashtra Police Act.
The incident took place behind Jagtap Dairy on Tuesday night when the complainant and the deceased were busy chatting.
The duo arrived at the spot and picked up an argument with Kale. They said that he would be killed, pulled out a hammer and hit it on his head leading to grievous injury. He was rushed to a private hospital and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but died while undergoing medical treatment.
Police sub-inspector Sanjay Adling said that initially a case of attempt to murder was lodged but later following the death, we added the section of murder against the accused who were arrested and are currently in police custody.
