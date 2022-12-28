Bikers open fire near Mandai area

A group of bike-borne miscreants opened fire toward a 32-year-old man in Rameshwar Chowk near Mahatma Phule Mandai on Tuesday night, police said.

According to cops, the victim, Shekhar Shinde (32) of Manjari Budruk was on his way home when the accused approached him and opened fire. The victim managed to save himself, but the accused later attacked him with a sickle.

As per victim Shinde’s complaint, the accused threatened him that they would kill him to avenge the murder of their friend Akshay Velhal, presumably committed by Shinde’s brother in June 2022.

On Tuesday night, police recovered one live round after conducting a reconnaissance of the area.

Sandeep Singh Gill, DCP Zone 1 said, “Search for the accused is going on but as per our initial investigation it is observed that the incident happened out of old rivalry between the victim and accused.

Gill went on to say that technical analysis of the accused is underway and that they will be apprehended soon.

After learning about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Dahale, Gill, DCP Zone 1, Amol Zende, DCP Crime and other Faraskhana police station officials visited the spot.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (Attempt to murder),143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. Shabbir Sayed, police inspector (crime) at Faraskhana police station, is investigating the case further.