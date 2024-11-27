Menu Explore
Birsa Munda Chair to be established in Pune varsity

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 27, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The proposal to establish a chair in the name of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) got final approval in the administrative council held on Tuesday.

According to the report given by the committee, the members of the management council unanimously approved the establishment of the chair. Also, monetary aid was provided from the university funds. (HT FILE)

Earlier last year, senate member Rajendra Ghode had presented a proposal to establish a chair in the name of Munda in the university before former vice-chancellor of SPPU Karbhari Kale. Later, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr DB Pawar, a member of the university management council.

According to the report given by the committee, the members of the management council unanimously approved the establishment of the chair. Also, monetary aid was provided from the university funds.

“The problems of the tribal society are serious, and recently the problems have become more complicated due to cultural and political hegemony. In the latter half of the 90th century, a tribal youth from Jharkhand, Munda, drew the attention of the country and the world to the problems of the tribals. He rebelled against the British government, landlords, contractors, religious leaders and traders. Thousands of tribal people became followers of Munda. Also, in independent India, the President declared Birsa Munda as a national leader and a man of the age,” said Ghode.

“This year is the 150th birth anniversary of Munda, and the university is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsavi year. On this occasion, a chair is being established in the name of Munda in the university, and this is a matter of joy. Also, this big platform is being made available for research students,” said Pawar.

