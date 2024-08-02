Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Robots for Indian Railways The high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals from Pune are increasingly opting for the EB-5 visa to secure a stable future for their children who are pursuing or planning to pursue higher education in the USA. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sakar Robotics, a Pune-based company, launched its Linen Inspection & Sorting Assistant (LISA) which is an advanced AI based automation machine that delivers 100%quality inspection of bedsheets used by the Railways. The first pilot installation of LISA has been successfully completed at the Ghorpadi Yardin that was inaugurated by the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking at the inauguration, Manoj Phogat co-founder of Sakar Robotics said, “Sorting of bed linen is a very tedious and time-consuming issue for the railways which we solve using AI and Machine Vision. We are confident that LISA will set new benchmarks in quality control within the railways.”

Pune sees increase in EB-5 Visa inquiries for higher education

The high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals from Pune are increasingly opting for the EB-5 visa to secure a stable future for their children who are pursuing or planning to pursue higher education in the USA. These families seek to bypass the restrictions and uncertainties associated with the H-1B visa, aiming instead for a faster path to permanent residency and citizenship, informed Piyush Gupta, vice-president of CanAm Enterprises, a U.S. government-licensed investment firm based in New York, specializes in EB-5 visa investments and processing. Gupta further said that initiated in 1990 by the U.S. government, the EB-5 visa program aims to stimulate the American economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. This program allows qualified foreign investors to obtain U.S. citizenship by investing $800,000 (approximately 6.5 crore rupees) in projects located in Targeted Employment Areas within the USA. These investments must create at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers. Piyush Gupta highlighted that by investing in American businesses, Indian nationals can secure U.S. citizenship.

School Diary expands its service to SriLanka

Ed-tech start-up School Diary that helps digitise educational institutions, 20+ in Pune has added Sri Lanka by enrolling The Lyceum Group with its 10+ international schools. Besides digitisation of school activities like e-com page for school supplies, virtual and interactive classrooms it has a unique child safety and security feature that helps parents r5rack the school bus their child has boarded. As of now it tracks 250 school buses in Pune and 2,500 buses all over India. Parents can now heave a sigh of relief.

Bagline expansion in Pune

Bagline House of LuxuryBags , has opened its second store in Pune. The new store is located on Jungli Maharaj Road. This new location will offer a premium selection of travel gear and lifestyle accessories. Additionally, it will provide modern travellers and professionals with a range of luggage, backpacks, business cases, and innovative hygiene gear.