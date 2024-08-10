Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

IISER Pune calls for proposals for startups The National Quantum Mission (NQM) aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R and D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technologies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A call for proposals for startups to be supported by the I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation (i-Hub QTF) hosted at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune was formally launched recently. The National Quantum Mission (NQM) aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R and D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technologies. This is expected to accelerate QT led economic growth, nurture the quantum ecosystem within the country and in due course make India one of the leading nations in the development of quantum technologies and applications. These startups would be incubated/funded by I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation, a Section-8 company promoted by IISER Pune.

SAT Raises $2.5 Million

Shete Advance Technologies Private Limited, a startup incubated by Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s Foundation for MakeitHappen Center for Invention, Innovation and Incubation (FMCIII) has secured a $2.5 million investment from Filtrum LLP, Pune. The investment aims to provide smart meters under the Smart Meter National Programme.

Dana Innovation Challenge 2.0

Dana India Technical Centre (DITC) in collaboration with the College of Engineering Pune’s (COEP) Bhau Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership invited startup companies to take part in their innovation challenge. After undergoing a rigorous selection process, eight startups were chosen to pitch to a jury of Dana representatives and external experts. Five winners will have the opportunity to work from the newly inaugurated Dana Innovation. Raghu Muttige, director and head of the Dana India Technical Centre Private Limited (DITC), and part of the jury, expressed his support for the initiative, stating, “The Dana National Innovation Challenge 2.0, a part of Dana India’s CSR efforts, exemplifies our commitment to fostering creativity and excellence, helping today’s innovators become tomorrow’s industry leaders. Through our collaboration with CoEP’s Bhau Institute, we aim to provide startups with the resources, mentorship, and technological support necessary to turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality. This initiative drives technological advancements in the automotive industry and contributes to sustainable development and economic growth.”