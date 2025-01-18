Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

SOCIAL co-working spaces expand Blending food with work, Social is open from Monday to Friday nine am to six pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Nurturing start-ups like BOAT, IVM, Podcasts, Food Talk India, Lazy 8 and more Social co-working spaces – Social Works expands to 50+ locations in 10 cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Kolkata. Blending food with work, Social is open from Monday to Friday nine am to six pm. This space that adapts to one’s needs has flexible pricing options- ₹300 per day, ₹1,200 per week, and ₹4,500 per month—fully redeemable on SOCIAL’s delectable food and drinks. It includes a workspace pass that includes free Wi-Fi and members can enjoy other benefits.

ARAPL Raas’ Solutions gets into IIM course

Pune-headquartered ARAPL Raas’ Solutions are now part of IIM Ahmedabad Supply Chain Digitization: Strategy and Design curriculum. Prof Debjit Roy, Course Leader at IIM Ahmedabad, commented on the importance of this, “warehouse automation and digitization is a game-changer in modern supply chains. By integrating ARAPL’s RaaS solutions into the curriculum, we aim to provide students with real-world examples of how automation and innovation can significantly impact the supply chain’s efficiency. This collaboration with ARAPL enriches the learning experience and prepares our students for the evolving landscape of supply chain management.

Milind Padole, Managing Director of ARAPL, said, “This case study is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and we are excited to contribute to the next generation of supply chain professionals. At ARAPL, we believe that autonomous mobile robots and digitization are the future of supply chains, and our RaaS products are designed to enable seamless operations while enhancing productivity.”