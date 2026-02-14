Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

New AI initiative in edu sector Bharathcloud, an AI-ready cloud services provider, announced partnership with Smartail AI to accelerate adoption of secure, scalable, and data-sovereign AI in education. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bharathcloud, an AI-ready cloud services provider, announced partnership with Smartail AI to accelerate adoption of secure, scalable, and data-sovereign AI in education. The collaboration aims to support AI-led transformation across 3000+ schools and universities in India by 2026, with phased rollouts aligned to institutional readiness and academic frameworks. Together, the companies are enabling education institutions to deploy AI responsibly, without compromising data security, compliance, or pedagogical integrity.

RuPay OTG card in Metro

National Payments Corporation of India, (NPCI) in collaboration with Maha Metro and HDFC Bank, has announced enablement of RuPay On-The-Go (OTG) card acceptance across Pune Metro. With this rollout, commuters can tap their existing RuPay On-The-Go cards to travel across all operational stations of Pune Metro for a seamless digital ticketing experience via contactless and interoperable payment solutions.

Jehangir Wellness Centre now in Viman Nagar

Jehangir Wellness Centre has launched a second facility in Viman Nagar, complementing its first facility at Raja Bahadur Mills. This newly launched centre enhances the scope of services by introducing evening specialty OPDs, in addition to preventive health check-ups and an expanded suite of allied therapies.

Abu Dhabi group in Pune Biz Summit

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group made its presence felt at the Pune International Business Summit (PIBS) 2026 as a Platinum Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening business relations and economic ties between India and the UAE. Through its participation, KEZAD Group demonstrated how its integrated industrial and logistics zones, featuring world-class infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, investor-friendly regulations and proximity to global markets, can empower Indian businesses to expand internationally with speed and efficiency.