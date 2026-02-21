Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

WingManX Awards conclude IIFL Finance announced in Pune the launch of a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) opening on February 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The inaugural WingManX Awards 2025–26 concluded in Pune on February 15, celebrating individuals and communities shaping India’s motorcycling culture. Bringing together riders, community leaders and guests, the event marked India’s first large-scale recognition platform dedicated exclusively to rider-led and grassroots contributors within the motorcycling ecosystem. Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Sane said, “The platform was built to help motorcyclists connect meaningfully and ride with accountability. The awards recognise riders and communities who consistently set higher standards for others.”

IIFL Finance announce NCDs

IIFL Finance announced in Pune the launch of a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) opening on February 17 with an issue size of ₹500 crore and a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription up to ₹1,500 crore, aggregating to a total of ₹2,000 crore. The funds raised will be utilised for business growth and capital augmentation.

Team engagement activity creates world record

Chrysalis Entrepreneur Forum (CEF) has officially achieved a Guinness World Records title for conducting the World’s Largest Box Cricket Tournament held in Pune. Recognised by Guinness World Records for the World’s Largest Box Cricket Tournament the event brought together 726 employees across 66 teams, exclusively from small and medium enterprises.