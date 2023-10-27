Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Vatika Business Centre to launch centres in Baner, Viman Nagar ASSOCHAM organised one to one meeting of its members in Pune recently with delegates from Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In view of the increased demand and queries for flex spaces, Vatika Business Centre (VBC) is launching two new centres in Baner and Viman Nagar in addition to their existing two centres spread across 80 thousand square feet offering more than 1,100 seats. The new centres will add another 80,000 square feet premium office spaces. Apart from Pune, VBC has just signed two more centres in Bengaluru and NCR adding to their current portfolio pan India. Vineet Taing said, “We have been offering ‘Core plus Flex’ services to all our clients which is a fusion between traditional office spaces and flexible office spaces. Post-Covid, we had a vision to add approximately two lakh square feet to our existing portfolio across India. Hence, the decision to expand our presence in Pune, Bengaluru and NCR aligns with our vision and to provide world-class, flexible office spaces to professionals and businesses seeking a conducive work environment.”

MCCIA announces AR Bhat Fellowship in the form of study programme

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) has announced the first AR Bhat Fellowship in the form of a study programme. Through this fellowship, the chamber will delve into the historical journey of the industry sector and the future prospects of startups, innovation, and incubation centres in the economy. Journalist Sunil Gadekar has been selected for the first AR Bhat fellowship. A total of 20 candidates applied for the programme, and Gadekar has been selected.

“This award recognises the experiences of successful entrepreneurs, their contributions to the industrial sector, and the evolving economy witnessed year after year. The report generated through this fellowship will serve as a significant milestone in the modern history of the entrepreneurial world, inspiring present and future entrepreneurs. Additionally, this report will document how startups, innovation, and incubation centres contribute to guiding industries and employment in current times,” said Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA.

Industrial and logistics leasing in Pune surges by 131%

Industrial and logistics space absorption in Pune grew by 131 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.4 mn. square feet in Jan-Sep’23, compared to 0.6 mn square feet in Jan-Sep’22, stated CBRE South Asia, the real estate consulting firm in its latest report titled ‘India Market Monitor Q3 2023’. The report also states that third-party logistics, FMCG and Auto and Ancillary companies dominated the absorption in Jan-Sep’23, while Pune city also recorded a supply addition of 1.8 mn. square feet during Jan-Sep’23. During the Jul-Sep’23 quarter, total leasing in Pune stood at 0.5 mn sq. ft., while supply addition of 0.5 mn square feet was also observed.

Assocham members meet SAIF Zone delegates

ASSOCHAM organised one to one meeting of its members in Pune recently with delegates from Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. The meetings were organised with the support of Deccan Chamber Of Commerce Industries And Agriculture of Pune and World Sikh Chamber of Commerce and Rifah Chamber of Commerce.

The meetings helped Pune industries to understand the benefits of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA) and how Indian companies can expand their operations into foreign markets through establishing branches and subsidiaries and using UAE as base to enter and export to the other Gulf countries, Africa, Europe etc. More than 70 companies attended the meetings.

South African Tourism hosts ‘Learn SA’ workshop for travel trade partners

South African Tourism hosted a workshop of ‘Learn South Africa’ 2023 in Pune recently to equip city-based travel agents with the finest tools to sell unexplored provinces, and hidden gems of South Africa effectively. The workshop garnered the participation of over 111 trade partners.

Pune is one of the key emerging source markets for South African Tourism in India. The Rainbow Nation has been seeing an increased preference for leisure as well as business travellers from the country, thereby contributing to the flourishing footfalls. During the period January – June 2023, the tourism board witnessed a 18% jump in business travellers from Pune in comparison to January – June 2022. Of the overall inbound traffic from the city, over 88% of the travellers chose South Africa for their business and MICE initiatives.

Prairie View A&M University adopts digital farming technology from FarmERP

City-based FarmERP introduced its advanced digital farming technology to the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (CAFNR) at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, USA. This technology will be implemented at CAFNR College’s two farms, Governor Bill, and Vara Farm, covering a combined area of around 900 acres. These deployments will significantly contribute to supporting academic, extension, and research programs, fostering advancements in research and innovation in agriculture, with a specific focus on predictability, profitability, and productivity – often referred to as the 3Ps.

Sanjay Borkar, CEO of FarmERP, stated, “Prairie View A&M University’s dedicated farms have long served as platforms for high-quality, practical, hands-on teaching experiences, impactful research, and engaging extension and academic programs. Under the project titled ‘Farm Information on Demand,’ FarmERP has introduced its technology to these farms. FarmERP’s responsibilities encompass managing livestock activities, including both goats and cattle, with a high degree of customisation to meet the specific needs of the farms. Additionally, FarmERP will collaborate with the university to extend its services to local farmers through outreach and extension activities. This comprehensive support includes tasks such as registering farmers and farms, geo-tagging their locations, addressing their queries, and providing advisory assistance, all facilitated by FarmERP.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON