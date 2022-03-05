Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

udChalo forays into real estate space

Consumer tech company udChalo, exclusively catering to the armed forces of India, announced its entry into the real estate business in Pune. udChalo subsequently plans to enter markets like Chandigarh, NCR Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

For Pune city, udChalo has partnered with Nyati developers to sell about 100,000 sq ft area in Wagholi at the best-discounted rate to veterans and armed forces.

Ravi Kumar, CEO, udChalo, said, “At least 99% of tax filing executed last year through udChalo’s tax filing facility, unveiled section 24 of the Income Tax Act that lets homeowners claim a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh were missing. Benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were never utilised by our soldiers. Unlike civilians, home buying is a challenging proposition as the requirements are unique, how to identify the right property, loan facility, proximity to schools, Army Cantonments, hospitals and other amenities. udChalo will identify the properties that fulfil the requirements, closely monitor the progress of the construction and will have it evaluated by internal and external auditors on varied parameters like legal, engineering, architecture etc, to provide the best quality product, hassle-free buying experience, at an unmatched price.”

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India strengthens leadership team

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announced key appointments to the management board to strengthen the leadership team in India and to capitalise on future growth opportunities. Christian Schenk, Board Member for Finance and IT at Škoda Auto will be the new chairman of SAVWIPL.

Piyush Arora joins the board as managing director of SAVWIPL and Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume an Executive position on the Board of SAVWIPL as executive director – sales and marketing.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said, “I am confident that Christian Cahn von Seelen’s understanding of SAVWIPL’s business in India right from inception, and his strong relationships at HQ, will complement Piyush Arora’s deep knowledge and experience of the Indian automotive sector.”

Piyush Arora, managing director, SAVWIPL, said, “I look forward to working with Christian Cahn von Seelen to take the INDIA 2.0 story forward, further building on the strong momentum while continuing on a sustainable growth path in the years ahead.”

SBI General donates three mobile ophthalmic vans

SBI General in association with Mission for Vision donated three mobile ophthalmic vans to provide comprehensive eye services in remote communities in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar. The vans are equipped for eye testing to diagnose a cataract, uncorrected refractive errors, and retina issues.

Anand Pejawar, deputy managing director, SBI General Insurance, said, “Having healthcare as one of the important focus areas, we are delighted to contribute to this cause through ophthalmic units and make a difference to people in need across interiors of Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim. We will continue to support such causes that strengthen our commitment towards bringing a change and transforming lives, where it matters the most.”

Elizabeth Kurian, CEO, Mission for Vision shared her thoughts, “Improving eye health is a critical aspect towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. The launch of the Mobile Ophthalmic Vans in association with SBI General cements our commitment towards providing accessible eye care for communities in need and creating an inclusive environment where no one experiences unwanted or preventable sight loss.”

Level Next project launched to help startups

In its bid to help the businessmen, entrepreneurs and start-ups from across India, the Level Next project envisaged in association with IIM-Ahmedabad and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)and under Jain International Organisation (JIO), has dedicated the joint project to the general public. The project aims to help the businesses with the ways to prosper in their sector by training and mentoring them and by handholding for the success.

“Level Next project will help entrepreneurs on real-time basis. The sole purpose of the project is to take the citizens of India reach their Level Next, venture their own business and prosper economically,” said Dr Mehul Rupani Managing Director of Level Next,

Dr Rupani further said, “We want to see every house in the country to become a business house, every small businessman of the country to grow big, every big businessman takes his business to the global level and every youth of India too becomes a successful entrepreneur. Similarly, the women in the country, who have in-born entrepreneurial skills in them, should come forward to become successful entrepreneurs.”

Paras Aerospace presents advanced electro-optical sensors

Paras Aerospace unveiled the latest advances in lethal drones’ sensors and payload integration capabilities at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on ‘Sensors and Instrumentation for Armament Technology’.

Armament Sensors and Electronics (ASE) panel of Armament Research Board (ARMREB) and Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), which is responsible for equipping the armed forces with world-class weapon systems through innovation, research, integration and transfer of technology had organized the Pune workshop. Both ARMREB and ARDE are part of DRDO.

Pankaj Akula, CEO of Paras Aerospace, presented capabilities and advancements made by Paras Aerospace in drone technology for carrying weapons. Drones with weapons payload have to meet many stringent parameters to safely fly and hit a target. Paras Aerospace has made this possible with advanced electro-optical (EO) sensor systems with mission-critical closed-loop control systems for the strategic operation of drones.

ASE panel is responsible for the selection of sensors for armament applications and electronic systems design for armaments. Paras Aerospace has developed sophisticated and technically advanced EO sensors along with the integration of armaments with the drones, said Pankaj.