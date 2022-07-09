Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
MSInS and GAME sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra
Pune: Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) to promote startup and entrepreneurship in the state. “Maharashtra State Innovation Society is committed to making the state a world-class ecosystem for MSMEs to thrive. With this MOU, we hope to provide the right support to these underrepresented segments and empower MSMEs across demographies to grow and thrive”, said Deependra Singh Kushwah, CEO, MSInS.
“GAME’s mission is to improve enabling conditions for mass entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of MSMEs, uncovering the hidden potential of women and youth entrepreneurship, and unlocking access to finance”, said Ravi Venkatesan, founder, GAME. GAME will engage with the state of Maharashtra to catalyse the entrepreneurial ecosystem, by making policy recommendations, implementing evidence-based incubation models, suggest frameworks to create better management systems for various initiatives of the department.
TiE Pune goes global
Pune: TiE Pune Nurture mentoring programme for entrepreneurs is now being offered across the globe to all the 62 TiE chapters worldwide. Kiran Deshpande, board member, TiE Global, said “Over 250 entrepreneurs have gone through TiE Nurture in the past 10 years. Starting with mere four startups in 2012, TiE Pune Nurture-10 had over 60 entrepreneurs from Pune, Hubli, Nagpur, Surat, and Madhya Pradesh. Contributing to the global initiative, organised mentoring is being extended globally to all TiE chapters. TiE Pune Nurture will play a significant role in this initiative that will assimilate programs from other chapters such as TiE Scale-It from Boston, TiE Dubai mentoring, TiE Atlanta COBA and TiE Institute created by TiE Seattle.” TiE Pune has also launched the TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneur) which aims to foster entrepreneurship among students.
Kinetic Green partners with Chola to offer retail finance for EVs
Pune: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited announced its partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) to offer easy and smart financing for their range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said, “The partnership will enable Kinetic Green and its dealers to offer easy and affordable financing solutions to our EV customers which perfectly fit their needs and repayment abilities. With attractive finance options provided by the Chola-Kinetic partnership, Kinetic Green’s customers can be assured of competitive financing solutions for their financial needs.”
Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, said, “Building quality relationships has always been a cornerstone of Chola’s philosophy. With our strong network of 1,145 plus branches across India, we aim to offer the customers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient and transparent processes.”
Schaeffler India announces 11 winning ideas for its fellowship programme
Pune: Schaeffler India Limited announced 11 winning ideas out of 150 shortlisted entries for its Social Innovator Fellowship Programme. Schaeffler partnered with Buddy4Study, a platform that connects scholarship and education loan providers with seekers to facilitate the initiative. The first winning idea received monetary support of ₹5 lakh and the remaining 10 winning ideas received ₹1 lakh each. All the 11 winners will undergo an eight-week hybrid mentorship at CIIE (Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship) IIM Ahmedabad to help them further develop and scale their solutions. Additionally, Schaeffler India will collaborate with winners and provide them access to its network to further collaborate and create opportunities.
Startup Mantra: Unlock trapped cash through ‘Cashinvoice’
Identifying these gaps in supply chain financing, Cashinvoice, a digital invoice and supply chain finance marketplace designed to unlock trapped cash in the supply chain was launched in 2018 by Arun Poojari and Shrinivas Kasar. The Pune-based supply chain financing platform enables comprehensive payable and receivable management solutions that digitize the way businesses pay and get paid. Servicing cost Cash flow management is a time-consuming activity that is often manual and prone to human errors.
20 take road trip from Pune to Hyderabad after flight cancelled last moment
The end moment cancellation of Alliance Air 9I868 Pune-Hyderabad flight at 11pm on Friday led 20 travellers to take the roadway to reach Hyderabad as no alternative flight was scheduled by the airline. The 20 passengers arranged for three private cars to start the journey to Hyderabad. It hasn't provided any official statement on the issue of cancellation so far. A few travellers, who were locals from Pune, returned to their homes.
EV sector witnesses significant employment growth; Bengaluru leads: Study
The electronic vehicle sector is witnessing significant employment growth in India with Bengaluru topping the list of cities, according to a study by CIEL Human Resources. Overall there was a 108 per cent increase (in the past two years) in average growth of employee in the electric vehicle space, according to the findings. The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies, CIEL services stated.
Delimitation process for Delhi’s municipal wards to begin, report likely in 4 months
The ministry of home affairs has constituted a three-member panel for carrying out delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi on Friday, taking a step towards holding the municipal elections for the elected wing of the newly constituted unified MCD. The delimitation panel, which will redraw the boundaries of existing wards in the Capital, is expected to submit its report and recommendations within four months, the order states.
Bengaluru: Two arrested for looting gold, silver worth ₹1.58 crore
Police in Bengaluru's Electronics City have arrested two people from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 1.58 crore from the shop of a jeweller. The alleged robbery took place on Thursday. "The team investigated promptly and arrested the accused persons within 72 hours from Rajasthan. That's some impressive work, team! ," Bengaluru Police's main handle tweeted, lauding the Electronics City's investigative team. The gang drove through Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad to reach Rajasthan.
