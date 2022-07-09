Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

MSInS and GAME sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) to promote startup and entrepreneurship in the state. “Maharashtra State Innovation Society is committed to making the state a world-class ecosystem for MSMEs to thrive. With this MOU, we hope to provide the right support to these underrepresented segments and empower MSMEs across demographies to grow and thrive”, said Deependra Singh Kushwah, CEO, MSInS.

“GAME’s mission is to improve enabling conditions for mass entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of MSMEs, uncovering the hidden potential of women and youth entrepreneurship, and unlocking access to finance”, said Ravi Venkatesan, founder, GAME. GAME will engage with the state of Maharashtra to catalyse the entrepreneurial ecosystem, by making policy recommendations, implementing evidence-based incubation models, suggest frameworks to create better management systems for various initiatives of the department.

TiE Pune goes global

Pune: TiE Pune Nurture mentoring programme for entrepreneurs is now being offered across the globe to all the 62 TiE chapters worldwide. Kiran Deshpande, board member, TiE Global, said “Over 250 entrepreneurs have gone through TiE Nurture in the past 10 years. Starting with mere four startups in 2012, TiE Pune Nurture-10 had over 60 entrepreneurs from Pune, Hubli, Nagpur, Surat, and Madhya Pradesh. Contributing to the global initiative, organised mentoring is being extended globally to all TiE chapters. TiE Pune Nurture will play a significant role in this initiative that will assimilate programs from other chapters such as TiE Scale-It from Boston, TiE Dubai mentoring, TiE Atlanta COBA and TiE Institute created by TiE Seattle.” TiE Pune has also launched the TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneur) which aims to foster entrepreneurship among students.

Kinetic Green partners with Chola to offer retail finance for EVs

Pune: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited announced its partnership with Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola) to offer easy and smart financing for their range of battery-operated three-wheelers and electric two-wheelers. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said, “The partnership will enable Kinetic Green and its dealers to offer easy and affordable financing solutions to our EV customers which perfectly fit their needs and repayment abilities. With attractive finance options provided by the Chola-Kinetic partnership, Kinetic Green’s customers can be assured of competitive financing solutions for their financial needs.”

Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, said, “Building quality relationships has always been a cornerstone of Chola’s philosophy. With our strong network of 1,145 plus branches across India, we aim to offer the customers a never-before experience through customised finance packages that would come with speedy, convenient and transparent processes.”

Schaeffler India announces 11 winning ideas for its fellowship programme

Pune: Schaeffler India Limited announced 11 winning ideas out of 150 shortlisted entries for its Social Innovator Fellowship Programme. Schaeffler partnered with Buddy4Study, a platform that connects scholarship and education loan providers with seekers to facilitate the initiative. The first winning idea received monetary support of ₹5 lakh and the remaining 10 winning ideas received ₹1 lakh each. All the 11 winners will undergo an eight-week hybrid mentorship at CIIE (Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship) IIM Ahmedabad to help them further develop and scale their solutions. Additionally, Schaeffler India will collaborate with winners and provide them access to its network to further collaborate and create opportunities.