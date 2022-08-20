Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
EV charging startup goEgoNetwork raises ₹60 crore in funding
EV charging infrastructure solutions startup goEgoNetwork has raised Series A equity funding of ₹60 crore. The company will use the funds in developing and installing the ‘Fast DC Charging Station’ product line. In the short run, the funding will enable a targeted reach of 8,500 charging stations across India with 15,000 paying members on the network. “The EV industry is growing exponentially and the funding gives us growth capital to pursue the big plan of having the EV charging infrastructure in place for the people who are not buying because of range anxiety,” said Sayantan Chakraborti, managing director and co-founder, goEgoNetwork. goEgoNetwork had previously raised ₹15 crore in a seed funding round to expand its existing electric charging network and leverage the green consciousness gradually sweeping across the country.
Web3 Discovery Fund for Indian startups
CoinSwitch, one of the largest investing apps, announced the launch of Web3 Discovery Fund, the company’s corporate venture capital initiative. The fund will invest in and incubate early-stage startups building blockchain solutions for the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. The Web3 Discovery Fund will curate portfolio startups and provide single-window access to marquee investor partners Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Woodstock Fund and Elevation Capital (ex-SAIF partners), and incubation partner Buidlers Tribe. Web3 Discovery Fund will be an active investor and provide strategic support for the rapid growth of the portfolio startups. Founders and builders can pitch at ventures@coinswitch.co.
AIC-Pinnacle to receive ₹4.50 crore under startup India seed fund scheme
Incubation and investment platform, Atal Incubation Centre – Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum has been selected under the startup India seed fund scheme (SISFS) announced by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and will receive a grant of ₹4.5 crore. Dr Sudhir Mehta, founder of AIC-Pinnacle entrepreneurship forum, said, “The SISFS grant will work as a catalyst for us to achieve our goal of creating a vibrant and high-impact entrepreneurial ecosystem focused on innovation, incubation, and investment in key sectors. Through this assistance, we are aiming to incubate and provide financial assistance to 19 early-stage startups over the next three years. We will be helping the early-stage startups with prototype development, product trials, outreach activities, legal compliance, IP support, market-entry, commercialization, scaling up, etc.”
FreshToHome enables launch of rapid express delivery in Pune
FreshToHome has enabled the launch of rapid express delivery in Mumbai and Pune. FreshToHome has enabled 29-minute delivery in some of the prime locations like Viman Nagar, Kharadi, Kondhwa, Wakad in Pune. More than 2,500+ SKUs are sold on the platform and customers in these locations will now have access to these products in less than half an hour. Shan Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome, said, “Strategies that will drive customer experience are fundamental to us and the launch of ‘rapid express delivery’ is a value addition to our goal to serve our customers faster. The 29-minute delivery is a catalyst to further reduce the coast-to-customer cycle from the current 24-36 hours. Rapid express delivery orders come with no minimum order value, allowing customers to place orders as per their needs.”
Cummins India to market RECD for Genset users
Cummins India Limited has launched Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) in collaboration with PI Green Innovations at the Cummins India office campus in Pune. As a part of this contract, Cummins will be marketing RECD through its vast distribution network in India.
RECD is built on filterless technology and based on electrostatic precipitation fundamentals. It is highly efficient in improving air quality and capturing particulate matter (‘PM’) from the air with more than 70 per cent efficiency. Shveta Arya,vice-president, DBU and NRPO, Cummins India, said, “We have collaborated with PI Green Innovations for RECD to be marketed and distributed by Cummins in India. RECD provides a viable solution for our customers to meet the PM compliance requirement. Considering the ever-increasing carbon footprint, we will continue our efforts towards lowering emissions across our product range, which is well aligned with our goal of destination zero strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.”
Yellow.ai launches DynamicNLP technology in enterprise conversational AI space
Enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform Yellow.ai announced the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space to enable enterprises to go live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97 per cent.
Yellow.ai DynamicNLP eliminates the tedious process of training and labelling Natural Language Processing (NLP) models manually. DynamicNLP comes with a pre-trained model built using billions of anonymized conversations, which helps in the reduction of unidentified utterances by up to 60 per cent, making the AI agents more human-like and scalable across industries with wider use-cases.
16 arrested in connection with "death threat" to Siddaramaiah
Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with a death threat received by the state Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday. The arrests come after Siddaramaiah claimed that he had received death threats over his remarks on Veer Savarkar. Also read: Bommai reacts after Siddaramaiah warns BJP workers of physical action once Cong comes back to power Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai had earlier ordered a probe into the matter.
Startup Mantra: 360-degree flexible shoes for children
Getting a shoe with the right size and comfort for your toddler or teens can be a real challenge for parents. Children's feet outgrow the shoe size within months. Realising this very common problem across geographies and socio-economic sections of society, Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal founded Aretto (Sanosyzo Private Limited), a footwear technology startup company, based out of Pune.
Delhi bans pressure horns, modified silencers, excess honking to curb pollution
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it had started a special drive to penalise anyone who used pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles, a move welcomed by many Twitter users commuting across the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police informed people about the new drive. "Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles," it tweeted with the hashtag '#DelhiMeinShorNahi'.
On 26/11-like terrorist attack threat message, Fadnavis said agencies informed
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the case of a threat message – warning of a 26/11-like terrorist attack, which was received by the Mumbai Police – is being taken seriously. He further said Intelligence and central agencies have been informed of all measures to investigate the threat message. The warning comes just two days after a mysterious weapon-loaded boat recovered from Maharashtra's Raigad.
CBI questions accused who played ‘active role’ in Delhi excise policy
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday questioned a few private persons named in the first information report (FIR) pertaining to irregularities in Delhi's excise policy 2021-22, who played an “active role” in framing and implementing the policy along with excise department officials, people familiar with the development said. Officials cited above said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and excise department officials will also be soon called for examination.
