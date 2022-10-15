Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Marine robotics startup EyeROV raises ₹3 crore

Marine robotics startup EyeROV, incubated at Venture Center, NCL Innovation Park, has received ₹3 crore seed funding from Kochouseph Chittilappilly, founder, V-Guard and Wonderla Group of Companies, Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) NIDHI seed support scheme, and a few angels. EyeROV was founded in 2016 by Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan alumnus of IIT Delhi, IIT Madras and CET Trivandrum. EyeROV has built underwater drone/remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for safer and efficient remote inspection of onshore and offshore assets, and products with applications in shipping, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, defence, and ocean research organisations. They plan to utilise funds for new product development, including advanced version of ROV, autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and autonomous surface vehicle (ASV).

Premnath, director, Venture Center, said, “EyeROV was part of the first AIM PRIME cohort. It is a leader in underwater robotics in India and the go-to company for the most challenging underwater surveillance and inspection tasks.”

BioPrime Agrisolutions raises ₹9 crore in Pre-Series A round

Tech-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures lead the pre-series A round of ₹9 Crore in agbiotech startup BioPrime Agrisolutions. The current round of funding also saw participation from its existing investor, Omnivore. The company aims to utilise the funds for their SNIPR Biologicals registrations, advancing the discovery platform, building a strong IP portfolio, increasing production capabilities, and expansion.

BioPrime, founded by Renuka Karandikar, Amit Shinde, and Shekhar Bhosle, develops affordable agribiologicals that modulate the basic physiological responses in crops using small biomolecules. “Bioprime works to transform the way we grow crops making food more nutritious, and residue-free while restoring soil health using cutting-edge technologies and approaches, always keeping sustainability at our core,” said Renuka, CEO, BioPrime Agrisolutions.

Fittr Partners with D2C brand Flexnest

Online fitness and nutrition platform FITTR announced a collaboration with Flexnest, a D2C brand curating smart fitness products for home workouts. The partnership aims to create fitness solutions for the Indian market and promote virtual fitness through at-home workouts.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO, FITTR said, “We are on a mission to make 50 million people fit in the next decade and our collaboration with Flexnest is an extension of that mission.”

As a part of the partnership, Fittr users will get access to Flexnest equipment and Flexnest users will get access to Fittr’s fitness and nutrition offerings.

Piaggio Vehicles partners with CSC Special Purpose Vehicle

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) announced partnership with common service centres (CSC) special purpose vehicle to expand its three-wheeler business network through village level entrepreneurs (VLE).

Saju Nair of PVPL said, “VLEs are helping in smooth functioning of CSC scheme. CSC scheme is a self-sustaining network of approximately 0.45 million CSCs in gramanchayats across the country.

ARAPL launches RAAS solution for automotive industry, parking automation

Pune: Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd (ARAPL) announced its foray into the service industry with the launch of its RAAS (robotics as a service) offering. Autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) also known as self-guided vehicles are material handling systems or load carriers that travel autonomously throughout a warehouse and their movement is directed by a combination of software and sensor-based guidance systems. ARAPL’s RaaS solutions take 30 per cent lesser space and save 50 per cent manpower.

Robinson Philipose, co-founder and CEO, ARAPL RaaS, said, “We are enabling businesses to cut down costs, increase efficiencies and be more profitable through the implementation of our offerings. The initial investment a business makes in their ARAPL RaaS offering is recovered in the next 1 to 2 years of investment.”