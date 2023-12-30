Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

PMC school students win at Robotex International Championship 2023 Enrico Eyewear has raised ₹ 2.1 crore in a pre-seed round led by the 100X.VC, which was also its first institutional investor. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Students from BT Sahani Navin Hind High School, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) school, achieved two podium positions at the Robotex International Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, Europe. The competition drew over 5,000 participants from 40 countries. Robotex India, a non-profit organisation, in association with BMC Software through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, facilitated essential aspects such as passports, visas and flight tickets, ensuring the eight students’ representation at the global event. Two winning projects showcase the brilliance of young minds. A smart river-cleaning boat, crafted by Class 8’s Aarati Chavan and Ambika Thakur, tackles water pollution by collecting waste. In another feat, Class 9 students Dipali Salve and Bipin Tiwari’s Agricos Drones revolutionise farming by detecting rain cloud minerals, aiding farmers in choosing the perfect fertilisers. Over 1,000 students at BT Sahani School have been introduced to future technology skills through Robotex India’s transformative programmes since 2021.

Enrico Eyewear secures ₹2.1 crore funding

Pune: Enrico Eyewear has raised ₹2.1 crore in a pre-seed round led by the 100X.VC, which was also its first institutional investor. The capital raised will be used to educate customers about the importance of quality eyewear and maintaining eye health. Enrico Eyewear identified a gap in affordable and authentic eyewear solutions, resulting in the launch of light pollution blockers. Founded in 2017, the brand underwent a comprehensive three-year research phase, resulting in a market entry in 2020.

Rural students undergo drone training

Pune: Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha’s (MKSSS) Institute of Sustainability and Development Studies (ISDS) awarded certificates to more than 236 participants who completed drone training under their “drone literacy” programme initiated to educate students from nine rural areas throughout this year. The workshops were conducted across various locations, including Jaipur, Disa, Hansalpur, Modasa, Kharad, Aurangabad, Latur, Ausa and Pune. Students stand a chance to get opportunities in this field on completion of the training program.

EaseMyTrip inaugurates its first franchise store in Pune

Pune: Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip launched its first offline franchise retail store at Prakash Capital in Pune. The store will provide high-end services, ranging from flight and hotel bookings and purchasing bus, railway and group tickets to luxurious vacations, cruise, and charter packages. The store will also offer add-on services of visa applications and related formalities. Rikant Pittie, co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Our flagship brand EaseMyTrip Franchise has opened nine offline stores with the recent at Jalandhar and Delhi.”

Censanext, SAP collaborate to empower food value chain startups

Pune: Censanext, the tech subsidiary of WayCool Foods, announced a collaboration with SAP India to empower agri-tech and food value chain startups. The collaboration aims to redefine the ERP landscape for startups, offering them a tailored pathway to growth without the traditional hurdles associated with digital transformation. Avinash Kasinathan, CEO, Censanext, said “The collaboration will enable to provide a one-stop solution to manage both application and infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for customers embracing the power of SAP’s cutting-edge technology.”