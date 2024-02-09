Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Advance Mobility raises ₹16.60 crore in seed round through Finvolve Ridesharing mobility space startup Advance Mobility closed seed funding of ₹ 16.60 crore at an undisclosed valuation in a round led by Finvolve. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Ridesharing mobility space startup Advance Mobility closed seed funding of ₹16.60 crore at an undisclosed valuation in a round led by Finvolve. The round also witnessed participation from India Accelerator. The startup is involved in solving problems of value chain — from market players and customers to drivers, revolutionising the space of fleet operations. Advance Mobility has rapidly scaled up from its pre-round fleet size and is operating with a fleet of 425 CNG cars running in cities of Mumbai and Pune.

SheWork announces ‘Reignite Your Career’ initiative

Pune: Diversity hiring platform SheWork announced its “Reignite Your Career” initiative, a programme designed to hire over 250 women in automotive and mechanical roles who want to restart their career after a break. Tejas Kulkarni, CEO, SheWork said, “The initiative will provide women with the opportunity to re-enter the workforce and pursue careers. By hiring more women, we are not only empowering them to achieve their personal and professional goals, but also strengthening our company and the industries we serve.”

Clinisys ramps hiring in India by over 50 per cent

Pune: Intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions provider Clinisys announced its plan to ramp up hiring in India by over 50 per cent in 2024 to support its 3,500+ lab customers around the world. Karthik Reddy, vice-president, Clinisys India said, “As an organisation, we will continue to invest in expanding our workforce in India and nurture our tech talent by providing the right opportunities.”

upliance.ai raises ₹34 crore

Pune: upliance.ai has raised a seed round at ₹34 crore at a valuation of ₹143 crore. The round is led by Khosla Ventures. Mohit Sharma, co-founder CTO, said, “With this round of funding, upliance.ai aims to grow its revenue to ₹150 crore in 2024 and scale production to 20,000 units per annum in the next six months. The company launched their first appliance in 2023, an AI Cooking Assistant which integrates both machine learning and AI to automate cooking tasks like chopping ingredients, automated stirring and mixing and heating. Over 60 per cent of the orders in 2023 were direct referrals.

CSIR-NCL honoured as top patent driven research organisation

Pune: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, was declared winner in the ASSOCHAM 3rd IP Excellence Awards, 2024 as top patent driven research organisation. The award is based on factors like number of patents granted, diversity in patent portfolio, rate and impact of technology commercialisation, contribution to sustainable development goals (SDG) and efforts taken to improve intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in the country.

Industrialist pens book on mechanisation in construction

Pune: City-based industrialist and entrepreneur Ranjeet More, managing director, Universal Group has authored a book “Building Through Time” on construction equipment industry. The book was released at the All-India Builders Convention held at National Academy of Construction (NAC), Hyderabad. The book aspires to share insights into the historical progression of machinery and tools employed in significant projects, extending from ancient to modern construction. It also sheds light on the future of machines with artificial intelligence aiming to equip students, industry players, and others. More said, “The book is an effort to bring the construction equipment industry to youngsters and society at large.”