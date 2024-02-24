Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Pune-based Mirana Toys wins at Amazon event Amazon India announced Mirana Toys, Avimee Herbal and Perfora as winners of the Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator (propel accelerator) Season 3. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: Amazon India announced Mirana Toys, Avimee Herbal and Perfora as winners of the Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator (propel accelerator) Season 3. The winners cumulatively got ₹83 lakh in grant from Amazon. Mirana Toys, combines digital and physical play through app-controlled augmented reality games and offers a range of innovative smart toys. Avimee Herbal is a hair care solution brand rooted in ayurveda. Perfora focuses on elevating everyday oral care with clean ingredients and good design. Propel Accelerator Season 3 had received 1,200+ applications by startups and emerging brands from 140 cities across India. At least 47 startups were selected as finalists, including brands like Giva, Mokobara, Open Secret and others. The winners and all the finalists also received ₹8.3 crore (cumulative) in AWS Activate credits.

Metalbook launches new verticals

Pune: Metalbook, a digital platform for the global metals supply chain, launched new business verticals, product categories and a user friendly, tech-first app post its Series A funding round of ₹124.5 crore in June 2023. The round was led by Rigel Capital, with participation from FJ Labs, as well as existing investors, Axilor Ventures, Foundamental, Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, and others. Raghavendra Pratap Singh, co-founder, Metalbook said, “Metalbook helps enterprise and SME customers through their metal manufacturing and procurement cycle, including buying, selling, excess inventory liquidation, customisation, logistics, financing, e-auctioning, scrap recycling, credit, and project management solutions.”

Finolex Cables expands footprint in Maharashtra with ₹580-crore investment

Pune: Finolex Cables inks a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the department of industries, Government of Maharashtra, with investment of ₹580 crore and expansion plans within the optic fibre cables industry. The company is set to establish an additional plant dedicated to fibre optic cables. Mahesh Viswanathan, Finolex Cables Limited, deputy CEO and CFO, said, “The proposed upgrade will see the draw tower capacity doubling to 8 million fibre km per year, pushing the fibre optic cables’ annual capacity to 10 million fibre km from the current 8 million fibre km.”

SRV Media wins Google awards

Pune: SRV Media received two Breakthrough Excellence Awards in the categories of online sales and brand awareness at the Google Premier Partner Awards 2023. Vikram Kumar, MD, SRV Media said, “The Google Premier Partner Awards are highly competitive, with agencies from India vying for recognition across various categories. The recognition highlights the dedication of our exceptional team, showcasing their creativity and strategic prowess. We are the sole agency from Pune to achieve this.”

iMPEL-AI programme launched for innovators

Pune: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), Microsoft India and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) launched the AI innovation programme iMPEL-AI (iCreate-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence). The programme will screen 1,100 AI innovators across India to become AI Most Valuable Players (MVPs) and focus on priority themes of healthcare, financial inclusion, sustainability, education, agriculture, and smart cities. The programme will select and scale 100 startups across to build with Azure OpenAI, and the top 25 will receive go-to-market support from Microsoft’s Global Network to develop advanced, globally competitive products. Shortlisted AI innovators will receive GitHub Enterprise as well as OpenAI and Azure credits to build their MVPs in addition to leveraging Microsoft’s global network.