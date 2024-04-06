Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

AWS initiative for Maharashtra students The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival is a flagship initiative organised by Amazon Web Services (AWS) InCommunities, with support from the Learning Links Foundation, a non-profit organisation. It provides a platform for students from underserved communities to develop skills in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) subjects early in life and prepare for careers in science, technology, and mathematics in the future. This year’s carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The top 25 most innovative and unique projects, finalised by a jury, were showcased at the finale.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

GE Aerospace to invest over ₹240 cr in Pune

Pune: GE Aerospace has announced an investment of over ₹240 crore to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune. The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products.

Three Guru Gyan sessions for startups

Pune: To know which government schemes are suitable to startups, Vijay Talele shared details at the Guru Session organised by TiE Pune’s Nurture 12.0 on March 30. Akshay Mehrotra, cofounder Early Salary, now Fibe explained his experience, the nitty-gritties of online marketing, which platform to use for which function like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn. Suhasini Kirloskar, founder and CEO, Market Axis gave lessons on specifics of digital marketing.

Interactive session on local action for climate change in Pune

Pune: Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE) and the Symbiosis Centre for Urban Studies (SCUS), in collaboration with Sheffield University, hosted a two-day interactive session on “Local Action for Climate Change in Pune City”. The event brought together experts, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors to deliberate on climate change initiatives and strategies.