 Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2024 07:26 AM IST

The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane

AWS initiative for Maharashtra students

The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: The annual AWS Think Big Science Carnival is a flagship initiative organised by Amazon Web Services (AWS) InCommunities, with support from the Learning Links Foundation, a non-profit organisation. It provides a platform for students from underserved communities to develop skills in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) subjects early in life and prepare for careers in science, technology, and mathematics in the future. This year’s carnival received 250 entries from students studying in grades six to eight from 56 municipal corporation schools in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The top 25 most innovative and unique projects, finalised by a jury, were showcased at the finale.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

GE Aerospace to invest over 240 cr in Pune

Pune: GE Aerospace has announced an investment of over 240 crore to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune. The investment will allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines/equipment and specialised tools along with capacity enhancement of existing products.

Three Guru Gyan sessions for startups

Pune: To know which government schemes are suitable to startups, Vijay Talele shared details at the Guru Session organised by TiE Pune’s Nurture 12.0 on March 30. Akshay Mehrotra, cofounder Early Salary, now Fibe explained his experience, the nitty-gritties of online marketing, which platform to use for which function like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn. Suhasini Kirloskar, founder and CEO, Market Axis gave lessons on specifics of digital marketing.

Interactive session on local action for climate change in Pune

Pune: Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE) and the Symbiosis Centre for Urban Studies (SCUS), in collaboration with Sheffield University, hosted a two-day interactive session on “Local Action for Climate Change in Pune City”. The event brought together experts, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors to deliberate on climate change initiatives and strategies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On