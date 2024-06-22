Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Content is King, even in the Food Business Pune’s food entrepreneur Pinky Daswani wins at second edition of Maggi Apna Food Business. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: In the second edition of Maggi Apna Food Business, Pune’s food entrepreneur Pinky Daswani was one of the 10 winners selected from India. The initiative is aimed at empowering aspiring food content creators with skills and knowledge that enable them to build their own food channel and monetise the content they create. In this edition, the programme reached over 20 million aspiring culinary content creators and equipped over 50,000 participants with the skill and experience to start their online food channel. The ten winners were awarded ₹5 lakh each in seed capital.

CII, EHL Group’s initiative in hospitality industry

Pune: The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) vocational education and training by EHL Hospitality Business School of Switzerland (delivered at AISSMS, Pune) offers an 18-month programme that will give students theory as well as practical knowledge in the hospitality industry. They plan to induct 100 students in Pune and 400+ from country. Praveen Roy, advisor, CII said, “The industry is poised for a 15-20% growth in hiring within the tourism and hospitality sector in India. CII, with its tie-up with Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and EHL Hospitality Business School, trains students.”

Volvo CE introduces hydraulic excavator

Pune: Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE India) launched the new EC210 20-tonne excavator in western region on Friday. Anirban Banerjee, head, Uptime and Parts, Volvo CE India, unveiled the product in the presence of senior leaders from the company.