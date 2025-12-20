Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Bentley signs MoU with COEP Elsewhere, British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, announced the GREAT Scholarships 2026 in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, announced on Friday Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune and COEP Technological University to strengthen digital engineering education and research in India.

British Council scholarships

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, announced the GREAT Scholarships 2026 in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign. The scholarships support ambitious Indian students with a proven record of academic excellence to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK. For the 2026-27 academic year, 12 postgraduate scholarships are being offered by leading UK universities across a wide range of subjects.

IIT Bombay honours alumnus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has inaugurated a newly reconstructed, state-of-the-art dining facility at Hostel 4, named in honour of Pramod Chaudhari, founder chairman of Praj Industries and an alumnus of the institution from the B.Tech 1971 batch.

Venture Center, with the support of Thoughtworks Technologies, invited applications for the Energy Launchpad. It is organised by Social Innovations and the CoE for Clean Energy & Green Hydrogen at the Venture Centre, Pune. It is a curated support journey for early-stage startups tackling India’s sustainability and net-zero challenges. Built to turn bold ideas into scalable impact, it offers the guidance and ecosystem access founders need to succeed. The registration fee for startup teams developing novel climate-tech solutions was ₹1,050.