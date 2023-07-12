Pune’s Sassoon Hospital to start free robotic surgeries in three months

The BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will soon start robotic assisted surgeries. All Robotic surgeries will be conducted free of cost at the hospital with the facility likely to be started within three months. The cost of setting up the unit is ₹22 crore, said the SGH officials. The BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will soon start robotic assisted surgeries. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean of BJMC and SGH, informed that the process to set up the robotic unit at the hospital has been started. The project is in the pipeline and will take around two to three months to complete. “We have written to the state government seeking funds. Also, financial aid from corporate companies under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will be taken. The type of robot might change as per funds approved by the government,” he said.

The robotic surgical system will help doctors perform complex procedures with ease and accuracy. Currently, only private hospitals have this facility. SGH will be the first government hospital in the district to have the facility. The minimal blood loss and quick recovery are the significant benefits of robotic assisted surgeries over the regular surgeries, said SGH officials.

According to Dr Thakur, the training of staff has been started at the hospital and all procedures will be done free of cost.

A senior SGH official on anonymity said, “The minimal cost of a robotic assisted surgery in private hospitals is over ₹5 lakh. Routine to complex surgeries like, general surgery, bariatric surgery, renal procedures among others will be performed with the help of robot.”

