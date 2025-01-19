BJ Medical College to set up 250-bed super specialty hospital

The BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will establish a state-of-the-art 250-bed Super Specialty Hospital and Post Graduate Institute in Pune, said officials. As many as 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD of SGH daily and daily around 500 minor and major procedures are performed. (HT FILE)

The proposal to set up the facility was sent to the medical education department on Thursday.

The facility will be developed over an area of 31 lakh square feet in a 16-story building. The BJMC has expressed a preference to set up the hospital within the SGH campus, said the officials.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and SGH, said, the super specialty hospital will have departments like urology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and neurology, among others. All these departments will have around 20 to 30 beds.

“The departments like neurosurgery, cardio-thoracic surgery, plastic surgery and pediatric surgery are functioning at full fledge and have around 20 to 30 beds. However, after the Super Specialty Hospital is set up, we will double the bed capacity of the existing specialties running at full fledge,” he said.

“The financial expenses for the project are likely to be shared by the central and state governments. We have given preference to start the facility within the SGH campus,” said Pawar.

The BJMC and SGH have a bed capacity of 1293 beds and have expanded to 1700 beds. The SGH has a total of 140 ICU beds in various departments like NICU, MICU, Trauma ICU, PICU and SICU amongst others. As many as 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD of SGH daily and daily around 500 minor and major procedures are performed.

“The hospital has 100 blocks for different departments and 25 medical specialty departments,” said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH.

Dr Jadhav informed, that patients not just from Pune but also other districts like Ahilyadevi Nagar, Solapur, Satara and Sangli amongst others visit SGH for treatment. This leads to a shortage of beds, especially the ICU beds.

“The patients suffer due to shortage of beds, but we are helpless. This will help the needy patients at large,” he said.