BJMC begins probe into ragging of jr. resident doctor

B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) authorities have initiated a probe into an alleged incident of ragging of a junior resident doctor, 24, after she complained to the college administration that she was ragged by a group of seniors while working in the department last week. Dr Pradhan further informed that the committee has started recording the statements of junior and senior students. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the incident took place last week wherein the junior resident doctor studying in her first year of Doctor of Medicine in Anaesthesia was ragged and bullied by a group of senior resident doctors. After she complained to the college administration, the BJMC initiated a probe into the incident. The post-graduate (PG) grievance redressal committee is investigating the matter, and will submit a report in this regard, as per officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Confirming the issue, Dr Shekhar Pradhan, PG dean, BJMC, said that the committee has been constituted to investigate the complaint. “The complaint was received last week and such issues are handled seriously. The complainant said she was harassed and ragged while working in the department. The entire investigation will be headed by the PG redressal committee,” Dr Pradhan said.

Dr Pradhan further informed that the committee has started recording the statements of junior and senior students. Along with the students, the statements of the students accused of ragging will also be recorded. “We are also recording the statements and responses of the faculty members and senior faculties to verify the facts of the complaint. The action will be taken after the report is submitted by the committee,” he said.

Incidents of ragging and harassment of junior resident doctors have become commonplace at BJMC. In a similar incident reported on December 31, 2023, a few post-graduate students at the male residents’ hostel consumed alcohol and went to the female residents’ hostel and created chaos. A window of the female residents’ hostel was smashed, leading to panic at the hostel. Subsequently, two female residents complained to the college administration. Later, the news reached deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who pulled up the college and hospital administration for the liquor party and the chaos that took place on the premises on New Year’s Eve. However, the BJMC has not taken any action in the matter.