BJMC, head of psychiatry dept, Dr Niteen Abhivant dies during trek

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 12, 2025 05:02 AM IST

On the morning of June 9, shortly after beginning the climb, he experienced severe breathing difficulties and collapsed, said the officials

Dr Niteen Nagnath Abhivant, head of the psychiatry department at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), tragically passed away during a trekking expedition in the Buran Valley of the Himalayas. He was 42.

Two of his fellow trekkers, who were also doctors, immediately administered first aid and rushed him to a medical facility at the base camp. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On June 7, Dr Abhivant left Mumbai with a group of college friends for the trek. However, on the morning of June 9, shortly after beginning the climb, he experienced severe breathing difficulties and collapsed, said the officials.

Two of his fellow trekkers, who were also doctors, immediately administered first aid and rushed him to a medical facility at the base camp. Unfortunately, he could not be revived.

Dr Abhivant had served in Solapur for five years before joining BJMC in 2014, where he made a lasting impact through his sincere and efficient work.

He is survived by his parents, younger brother, wife, and an eight-year-old son. His final rites were performed on Wednesday morning in Solapur.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and SGH, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss. “Dr Abhivant will be remembered not only for his medical expertise but also for his humility, dedication, and service to society. It’s a loss for the institute and society,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / BJMC, head of psychiatry dept, Dr Niteen Abhivant dies during trek
