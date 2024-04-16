BJP alters strategy in Madha, Solapur as Mohites may shift to NCP (SCP)

As Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil has decided to contest the upcoming elections against Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar under the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has changed its strategy for Madha and Solapur constituencies. After it became clear that Dhairyasheel will join the NCP (SCP), deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been actively engaged in discussions with leaders who wield considerable influence at the grassroots level. (HT PHOTO)

Mohite-Patil’s defection to the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP has prompted the BJP to focus on consolidating support from smaller political figures in region.

After it became clear that Dhairyasheel will join the NCP (SCP), deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been actively engaged in discussions with leaders who wield considerable influence at the grassroots level. Many of these leaders are recognised as staunch critics of the Mohite-Patil family in local politics.

On Monday, the BJP called Uttam Jankar for a meeting with Fadnavis in Nagpur, along with MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar, MLA Jaykumar Gore and MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil.

Earlier last week, Fadnavis met NCP MLA from Madha Baban Shinde, and Sanjaymama Vittalrao Shinde, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elected from Karmala assembly constituency. The saffron party is relying on the Shinde brothers, considered old rivals of the Mohite-Patils and jointly control at least four sugar factories and other cooperative institutions.

The BJP’s revamped strategy aims to capitalise on the discontentment among local political circles regarding Mohite-Patil’s candidacy, leveraging the support of these influential figures to bolster its electoral prospects in Madha. By forging alliances and rallying support from detractors of the Mohite-Patil faction, the BJP seeks to strengthen its position in the constituency ahead of the upcoming elections.

Anil Patil, head, BJP Madha legislative assembly, said, “Jankar was with the BJP before he left the party. If he wants to rejoin the party, what is wrong in this? Those who believe in the developmental model put forward by the prime minister wants to join us, and we will welcome them.”

Patil said that majority parts of the Madha constituency is known as sugar belt. “Earlier, mill owners benefited due to sugar policies made by the Congress government and the Centre’s decisions now help sugarcane farmers in the region. Hence, our voters were not affected by who is against us?” he said.