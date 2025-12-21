BJP cadre uneasy as party inducts leaders from rivals

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent induction of leaders from rival parties has triggered unease among its grassroots workers, many of whom were expecting the party to field long-time cadres in the upcoming municipal elections. Bhimrao Tapkir said he had earlier conveyed concerns raised by party workers to the leadership, but added that decisions taken by the party must be accepted. (HT)

Party workers said the growing accommodation of “outsiders” has unsettled local aspirants who have been preparing for civic polls and believe they deserve priority. The disquiet intensified on Saturday after the BJP inducted Sachin Dodke, who had twice contested assembly elections against sitting MLA Bhimrao Tapkir.

Tapkir said he had earlier conveyed concerns raised by party workers to the leadership, but added that decisions taken by the party must be accepted. “The party has taken this decision in the larger interest, and we need to respect it. I was present in Mumbai during Dodke’s induction into the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ganesh Ghosh has put up banners in his ward appealing to voters to support candidates who have worked with the party for several years. Ghosh, who has been active in the Sahakarnagar–Shiv Darshan area, is seeking a party ticket for the municipal elections.

Several BJP aspirants said they were disappointed that the party was inducting leaders who had earlier criticised or contested against the BJP instead of prioritising loyal workers who have helped build the organisation at the local level.

Party leaders, however, maintained that the inductions were part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the civic polls.